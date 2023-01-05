«
January 5, 2023

‘EVERYTHING TRIPLED:’ Rapper Cardi B Slams Biden Economy.

Rapper Cardi B on Wednesday gave a profanity-filled rant about unprecedented inflation under President Joe Biden.

“When I go to the f*cking supermarket … I’m seeing that everything tripled” in price, the rapper said in a Twitter video. “Lettuce was, like, two dollars a couple of months ago, and now it’s, like, f*cking seven. … If I think that sh*t is crazy, I could only imagine what middle-class people or people in the ’hood [are] motherf*cking thinking!”

“I do want anybody that’s responsible [for] these f*cking prices to put that sh*t the f*ck down,” she concluded.

Cardi B, meet Cardi B! Joe Biden, President Of Cardi B(abylon). Biden gave Cardi B (whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) an interview (of sorts) that was published by Elle magazine on the first day of the Democratic National Convention in August of 2020.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 5:45 pm
