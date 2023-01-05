January 5, 2023

‘EVERYTHING TRIPLED:’ Rapper Cardi B Slams Biden Economy.

Rapper Cardi B on Wednesday gave a profanity-filled rant about unprecedented inflation under President Joe Biden.

“When I go to the f*cking supermarket … I’m seeing that everything tripled” in price, the rapper said in a Twitter video. “Lettuce was, like, two dollars a couple of months ago, and now it’s, like, f*cking seven. … If I think that sh*t is crazy, I could only imagine what middle-class people or people in the ’hood [are] motherf*cking thinking!”

“I do want anybody that’s responsible [for] these f*cking prices to put that sh*t the f*ck down,” she concluded.