January 5, 2023

DEBBIE STABENOW ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT IN 2024 — AHEAD OF BRUTAL DEM CYCLE: “The Senate session has only just opened, and Democrats have their first retirement already…In 2024, Democrats have to defend eleven more seats than Republicans, and Michigan wasn’t even one of the tougher seats to hold. Seats in red states like Montana, Ohio, West Virginia, and maybe even Nevada, Arizona, and Wisconsin would be tougher to defend with current incumbents than Michigan. Stabenow’s retirement will mean a significant shift of resources to hold that seat, especially with an unpopular president like Biden topping the ticket.”