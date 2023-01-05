«

January 5, 2023

THE WAR ON HEALTH: Whistleblower Exposes Coke’s Efforts to Paint Opponents of Sugary Drinks as Racists. “Means also alleges that the FDA funneled money to universities, as well as conservative and liberal think tanks, to claim that soda did not cause obesity. He also states that soda manufacturers have been ‘deeply embedded’ in the U.S. Department of Agriculture, of all places, which led to the concept that there was no such thing as “bad foods” only ‘bad diets.’ It also meant that in 2007, soda was kept in the SNAP government nutrition program.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:14 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.