January 4, 2023
THE 21st CENTURY IS NOT TURNING OUT AS I HAD HOPED: Elderly man, 78, has half his face and ear chewed off exposing his skull in horrific attack at a train platform in Portland: Police are investigating if 25-year-old suspect was on drugs.
Further thoughts on this horrific attack from Clay Travis and Jesse Watters:
Hopped on with @JesseBWatters to talk about why woke white people are the worst humans on earth. And how they’ve destroyed Portland, Seattle and San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/VYMB7Lw8Xm
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 5, 2023