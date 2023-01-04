January 4, 2023

IT’S ONE OF THE BLESSINGS OF LIBERTY: The NYT’s new conservative columnist is… David French.

Cockburn asked a few conservatives what they make of French’s move to the New York Times. “French claims to be a Republican but his move to the New York Times proves that he is in the globalist elitist uniparty,” said Roger Stone. “There is no differentiation between the views of David French and the effete, out-of-touch, elitist NYT editorial board. He will fit right in!”

“David French has emerged in recent years as the American punditry class’ foremost house-trained, faux-‘conservative’ voice,” said Newsweek‘s Josh Hammer. “It is thus wholly unsurprising that the wokesters at the New York Times would deem French a good fit to be their shiny new controlled-opposition columnist.”

Ryan Girdusky, author of the National Populist newsletter, simply said: “David French? Never heard of her.”