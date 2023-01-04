January 4, 2023

YOU CAN’T SPELL GROOMERS WITHOUT THE INITIALS “GM:” Drag queens and drag races, Chevy does it all. “Chevrolet has partnered with LGBTQ Nation to promote transgender ideology and other LGBTQ+ issues, emphasizing among other things that they have a political agenda to destroy current social norms and transform the society and our children into something matching their vision. The mask has come off, and it is a bad look for Chevy. Far from merely asserting that the goal is to expand tolerance for and acceptance of alternative lifestyles, the program is explicitly political. Chevy has decided to enter the culture wars on the side of the gender benders.”