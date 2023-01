GARBAGE PERSON, GARBAGE TAKE: Cori Bush says black House Speaker nominee Byron Donalds is a ‘prop’ ‘upholding and perpetuating white supremacy.’ “The comments from Bush come as, for the first time, 2 black people were nominated for Speaker of the House, with House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries being the other. Republicans who oppose nominee Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) nominated Donalds (R-Fla) as their candidate.”