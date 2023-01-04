January 4, 2023

DETAILS, DETAILS: A Mad Rush to Build More EV Factories, But Where are the Minerals?

If you hand out enough free money and incentives you can spur the building of nearly anything.

If people balk at buying the cars we will need still more free money to entice them to do do.

And then when the complaints come in there are not enough charging units, we will need to give away more free money.

Where we get the Lithium, nickel, cobalt, Manganese, and graphite to build all the batteries for the EVs without driving up the cost is a mystery.