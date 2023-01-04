January 4, 2023
NOT THE BEE: You’ll understand why big companies have gone woke after you read this fascinating thread about Coca-Cola and the DC Swamp. “We (Coke) will give you money. You need to paint opponents of us as racist.”
NOT THE BEE: You’ll understand why big companies have gone woke after you read this fascinating thread about Coca-Cola and the DC Swamp. “We (Coke) will give you money. You need to paint opponents of us as racist.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.