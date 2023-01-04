January 4, 2023

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Rick Moran: The ‘Right Side of History’ Argument Is a Crock. “Every time you hear some left-wing blowhard tell you or conservatives that they’re on the ‘right side of history,’ you have history’s permission to tell them they’re full of crap.”

Matt Margolis: 5 Power Grabs Democrats Will Never Stop Trying. “Democrats didn’t just lose their majority in the House of Representatives in November; they lost their opportunity to secure their power in the federal government in perpetuity. With only a slim majority in the House, and a 50-50 split in the Senate, they knew they had a small window of opportunity, and while they failed, they showed us their hand, and we know exactly what they will try to do the next time they regain one-party control.”

Yours Truly: Verdun Turned Inside Out. “The Battle of Verdun has spent weeks dancing around the edges of my mind as I read about the mutual slaughter going on at the Battle of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.”