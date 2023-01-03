January 3, 2023

HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM 60 MINUTES! Paul Ehrlich Is Always Wrong. “0% of the time, he’s right every time,” Jim Treacher writes:

When a 90-year-old man says there are too many people on the planet, you’re allowed to ask why he’s still sticking around.

I’d ask why CBS News is still giving this crank a platform after he’s been wrong about literally everything for over half a century. I’d wonder why sonorous dimwit Scott Pelley is still spreading Ehrlich’s nonsense. But it’s not as if the field of journalism is capable of disappointing me anymore.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s okay to hate humanity. Some of my best friends are misanthropists. But creeps like Ehrlich try to cloak their malevolence in altruism, and it’s just phony. The climate cultists don’t care about mankind. They see us as vermin and want us out of the way so they can bring about a utopia they can rule. They’re fascists.