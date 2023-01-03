January 3, 2023

HEADLINE OF THE YEAR: New Year’s Eve fireworks cancelled because of masturbating walrus.

Thor the walrus put on an X-rated show of his own — after his arrival put an end to a town’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display.

As huge crowds gathered to see the Arctic mammal lounging at a harbour, council officials axed the light show so he was not disturbed.

But parents had to cover their children’s eyes when the two-ton beast appeared to perform a solo sex act on the slipway on Saturday.

Footage of Thor’s un-family friendly performance in Scarborough, North Yorks, went viral on social media.

One wag joked: “Walrus misunderstood ‘Are you coming to Scarborough fair’?”

Another posted: “David Attenborough missed that in Blue Planet.

Experts reckon Thor is the same walrus spotted on a beach in Calshot, Hampshire, in December and is stopping to rest on a journey back to colder waters.