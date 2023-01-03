January 3, 2023

MEET THE NEW HITLER, SAME AS THE OLD HITLER*: Ben Shapiro greets new Vanity Fair piece on ‘terrifying’ DeSantis presidency with respect it deserves.

* And all the Hitlers that came before him. With the exception of Eisenhower, every Republican presidential candidate, from Thomas Dewey (smeared as a Nazi by no less than Harry Truman) to the present will be attacked by the left in this fashion, no matter his temperament, or his small government, libertarian bona fides. He will then be rehabilitated (except Trump, since he has announced he is running again) by the DNC-MSM as a wise elder statesman, compared with the terrifying GOP demagogue who has or is about throw his hat into the ring.