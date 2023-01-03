January 3, 2023

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: “Professor George has put up one of the greatest tweets ever. Today’s American universities are strongly religious places with many, many rituals.”

s Tom Wolfe wrote in his epochal 1976 article, “The ‘Me’ Decade and the Third Great Awakening:” “It is entirely possible that in the long run historians will regard the entire New Left experience as not so much a political as a religious episode wrapped in semi military gear and guerrilla talk.” (That line was written with early ‘70s radical chic in mind, but reverberates quite nicely today, given Antifa’s current love of paramilitary cosplay.)