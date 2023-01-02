«
»

January 2, 2023

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED: Bills DB Damar Hamlin: Vitals Normal, But Placed on Breathing Tube in Critical Condition.

Earlier: Bills-Bengals Game Suspended After Player Collapses, Given CPR on Field.

UPDATE: Reactions Stream In After Damar Hamlin Collapses On Field.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 11:12 pm
