January 2, 2023

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED: Bills DB Damar Hamlin: Vitals Normal, But Placed on Breathing Tube in Critical Condition.
Earlier: Bills-Bengals Game Suspended After Player Collapses, Given CPR on Field.
UPDATE: Reactions Stream In After Damar Hamlin Collapses On Field.
