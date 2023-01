HOW’D THAT ZERO COVID THING WORK OUT FOR YA, COMRADE XI? China Dec manufacturing contracts sharply as COVID infections soar.

Previously: The COVID lockdowns were all for naught. “Guess which developed country had the lowest excess mortality between 2020 and 2022. Go on, have a guess. That’s right. Sweden, which refused to close shops or schools or to impose a mask mandate, saw cumulative excess deaths rise by 6.8%, the lowest figure in the OECD.”