January 1, 2023

FLIPPIN ‘ECK: Walrus draws crowds to Scarborough on New Year’s Eve.

A spokesperson for Scarborough borough council said: “We have taken the decision to cancel tonight’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display on the advice of British Divers Marine Life Rescue, because of the arrival of the walrus Thor in the harbour. There are concerns that the display could cause distress to the mammal.”

Council leader Steve Siddons said: “We are really disappointed that we’ve had to cancel the fireworks but the welfare of the walrus has to take precedence.”

It is believed to be the first time a walrus has been spotted in Yorkshire, and a cordon has been put around him to keep excited crowds from getting too close.