MEGAN FOX: Idaho Suspect’s Classmates Accuse Him of ‘Anti-LGBTQ’ Statements but Reporters Don’t Verify. “PJ Media contacted Norton and asked what was said and why other reporters hadn’t asked for details. Norton responded, ‘They asked but I was not comfortable elaborating.’ When I pressed her for the statements she heard Kohberger make, she accused me of harassing her and deleted her public post.”