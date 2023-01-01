January 1, 2023

DON SURBER: The year of the fascists. In 2022, we learned the government runs social media.

“Former gymnastics champion, Jennifer Sey, had a dream: to one day be CEO of Levis. And, in fact, she was on a trajectory to achieve exactly that until she did something rare in Corporate America today: she acted like a leader. After all, to be a true leader you must be willing to say what is unpopular and throughout the pandemic that’s exactly what Sey did. She objected on social media to what she believed were harmful policies directed towards children during the pandemic…When higher-ups told her to quiet down in exchange for staying on track for the CEO position, Sey refused. By neglecting to stand down, she no doubt lost incalculable financial incentives and priceless future Fortune 500 C-suite opportunities.”

* * * * * * * *

Sey continues to speak out. The revelations of the FBI, CIA and other government agencies pressuring social media companies to censor critics awakened her inner patriot. She wrote, “When private company leadership carries out the will of the government, with or without being explicitly asked to do so, we no longer live in a free country. Ask questions about lockdowns? Not only will you be censored, you may be out of a job.

“Democrats shriek fascist! at anyone challenging the edicts of the Party — anti-lockdown protesters, the unvaccinated, Trump supporters. Meanwhile, corporations are doing the bidding of Democratic Party elites as they ruthlessly censor and sideline dissenters. In fact, this is what real fascism looks like.”