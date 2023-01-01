January 1, 2023

MACHETE ATTACK ON COPS NEAR TIMES SQUARE INVESTIGATED AS POSSIBLE TERROR INCIDENT: SOURCES. “Sewell said the man dealt two of the officers blows to the head, giving an 8-year veteran a head laceration and a recent police academy graduate a skull fracture. All three NYPD members were taken to Bellevue Hospital and were expected to survive. At least one officer fired upon the suspect, striking him in the shoulder. Police sources said the alleged attacker’s injuries are also non-life-threatening. A preliminary review shows the man has no previous arrests but he was known to federal and local law enforcement because of previous online postings, the sources added. Law enforcement officials said they are looking into whether the man who allegedly attacked the officers had previously posted what they called jihadist writings online and traveled to New York City to target police.”