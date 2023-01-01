January 1, 2023

ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Susan Sarandon Slams Pete Buttigieg amid Airline Disaster: ‘Being Smart Doesn’t Necessarily Make You Practical.’

Actress Susan Sarandon expressed contempt for President Joe Biden’s U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg over his failure to address the travel disaster that transpired over the holidays.

“I guess being smart doesn’t necessarily make you practical,” Sarandon tweeted of Buttigieg on Wednesday.

The Thelma & Louise star was responding to a tweet by journalist David Sirota, who wrote, “Documents show that before this week’s travel disaster, state officials of both parties warned @SecretaryPete about the mess, begging him to crack down.”

Sirota added that Buttigieg “responded by going on national TV to insist travel ‘is going to get better by the holidays.’”

Three months ago, the Transportation Secretary told late-night comedian James Corden that airline travel would improve by the holiday season.

Buttigieg has reportedly ignored state attorneys general’s repeated requests to protect customers and hold airlines accountable for canceling flights in the months leading up to the ongoing holiday travel fiasco.