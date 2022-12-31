December 31, 2022

BIDEN’S ISLAND ESCAPE SHOWS HIS DISCONNECT:

Someone should have told Joe Biden that vacationing in St. Croix was not a good idea.

He could have chosen better.

And leaving the country at this time was bad optics.

The president, seeking warmer climes, appeared to have abandoned the country in the wake of a historic blizzard that buried the U.S., killed scores of people, caused massive blackouts, and stranded thousands of holiday travelers at airports across the country.

Some 37 people were killed in the Buffalo area, the airport was shut down and thousands were left without power there and elsewhere across the nation. Biden grinned and sent prayers.

While he was aboard Air Force One flying above the country, untold thousands of other Americans were stuck at airports across the country as flights were delayed or canceled due to the harsh weather and Southwest Airlines incompetence.

But the bitter cold weather that swept across the nation did not deter hordes of illegal immigrants from crossing the southern border into the country under Biden’s cruel and criminal open border policy.

Immigrant families, turned away at overcrowded shelters in El Paso, were forced to sleep in the streets under freezing conditions.

“Come to America and sleep in the streets,” seems to be Biden’s message to immigrants from around the world.

But you can’t be too harsh on Biden. He is old and feeble, and he needs the sun to warm his bones.

But the optics of him ignoring domestic programs while vacationing in St. Croix, one of the U.S Virgin Islands, sent the wrong message, especially as fellow Americans struggled with frigid weather and skyrocketing home energy bills.