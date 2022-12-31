December 31, 2022

FROM AN INSTA-READER: “I can just about guarantee the Chicago scanner stream will be better than anything CNN does tonight:”

About CrimeIsDown.com

Our Mission

The purpose of CrimeIsDown.com is to provide police scanner listeners in the Chicago area an easy way to lookup information quickly pertaining to what they hear. Journalists use the site to quickly know what neighborhood and police district an incident is happening in. Scanner enthusiasts use the site to find out what radio zone they should listen to. Average citizens use the site to find out what crime is happening around them and to tune in live.

We hope to let people decide for themselves whether or not crime is down, based on independent statistics and listening to breaking news.

Why the name “CrimeIsDown”?

The name CrimeIsDown comes from a hashtag of the same name that was popular starting in 2013 among those in the #ChicagoScanner community. City leadership often said how crime was down, but that seemed to conflict with the number of shootings. In 2014, Chicago Magazine had published a story about how Chicago Police was reclassifying crimes to make crime stats appear lower than they really were.