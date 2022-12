MERRY CHRISTMAS, JAY: You da man. Thanks for saving two dozen lives during the Buffalo snowstorm. As a torts professor, I can tell you that you committed no legal wrong by breaking into a school during an emergency (Ploof v. Putnam), but that (technically at least) the school can force you to pay for any damage you caused (Vincent v. Lake Erie Transportation Co.). But don’t worry, they won’t. Today, they love you. (And if they do try to make you pay, I’ll cover it.)