December 30, 2022

THIS CAN BE FIXED: The ABA is trying to strong arm Hofstra University’s law school into hiring faculty by race and sex. The same thing is happening here at the University of San Diego. The Supreme Court won’t be able to stop this kind of overreach just by issuing a strong opinion in the Harvard and UNC cases. But in the future Congress can stop it.

(By the way, dear readers, if you know of other cases, in the last ten years or so, of accreditors attempting to dictate diversity to the schools they accredit, please let me know. I am trying to collect that information.)