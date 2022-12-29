December 29, 2022

JEFF DUNETZ: Will China Reinfect The World? Will Biden React Correctly This Time?

If you’ve been following the news, you know that China has been amid a surge of Covid that has infected at least 248 million people. They’ve drastically locked down and done everything they can to the detriment of their own economy to stop the disease. But experts are concerned that China’s latest move could literally reinfect the world: they lifted their restrictions on international travel yet again as of January 8, (Even though the surge in coronavirus cases continues.)

The Biden administration will impose testing requirements for any travelers from China after calling Trump “xenophobic” for imposing restrictions on China residents visiting the U.S.

But where will President Joe end up? Will he be the pre-election Joe trying to divide the country or the COVID despot he became?