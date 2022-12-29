December 29, 2022
STUDY: DEM-RUN CHICAGO 3X MORE DANGEROUS THAN AFGHAN COMBAT ZONE, AND IT GETS WORSE.
In Chicago, applying the same criteria found that “Chicago’s most dangerous zip code faced a risk of firearm-related death over 3x the risk of combat death in Afghanistan, and nearly 4x the risks of Iraq.”
“The death risks were also greater than combat for the 10% most violent zip codes in the city,” del Pozo reported.
This insane level of violence has led many Chicago residents to refer to the city as “Chiraq.”
Chicago’s last Republican mayor left office in 1931.