December 29, 2022
MARK JUDGE: America needs a rock ‘n’ roll rebellion against woke censors.
In Transformer, Doonan, a gay man, celebrates how, in the glory days of rock ‘n’ roll, anyone could sing about anything. As Doonan writes: “The astonishing thing about glam rock — the style and the music — was its aggressive heterosexuality.” As critic Dave Hickey pointed out at the time, “The world of Hollywood is filled with gay people trying to act straight while the world of rock’n’roll is filled with straight people trying to act gay.”
Now, of course, you can’t have any “appropriation” that allows an artist to explore a new style. In an absurd and sad 2018 article, Washington Post pop critic Chris Richards argued that musicians should self-censor themselves in deference to prevailing political orthodoxies. Richards describes a band that so loved a record by an R&B artist that they wanted to cover it. They finally decided not to: “A band of white indie rockers performing the songs of a black R & B singer? No way. It would be seen as cultural appropriation.”
Fortunately, these white rockers never got the memo: