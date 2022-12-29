December 29, 2022
THEY DID NOTHING WRONG: Pentagon not planning to reinstate 8,000+ fired troops who refused COVID vax, says report.
UPDATE (FROM GLENN): You wonder, given the state of today’s military, how many would even want to go back.
THEY DID NOTHING WRONG: Pentagon not planning to reinstate 8,000+ fired troops who refused COVID vax, says report.
UPDATE (FROM GLENN): You wonder, given the state of today’s military, how many would even want to go back.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.