December 29, 2022

SAM BANKMAN-FRIED MET WITH BIG SHORT AUTHOR MICHAEL LEWIS DURING HOUSE ARREST: REPORT.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is working with a popular journalist to turn the story of his crypto exchange’s rise and fall into a bestseller. Bankman-Fried was visited by Michael Lewis, author of Moneyball and The Big Short, last Friday, according to the New York Post. Lewis spent several hours at SBF’s parents’ home, where he had been forced to live after paying a $250 million bail last week. Lewis has been in talks with Bankman-Fried for over six months, including discussions before the crypto mogul’s business collapse. These meetings are occurring as SBF is held on bail and faces trial over charges of fraud. Bankman-Fried’s discussions were revealed in a letter from Lewis’s publishing agency, which had pitched a book on Bankman-Fried in the last year and his success as an investor. SBF’s rise to fame was “more than sufficient for a signature Michael Lewis book,” Lewis’s publicists argued.

Soon to be a major motion picture! Hollywood FTX Frenzy As Michael Lewis Reveals He Spent Six Months With Founder.

