CHRISTIAN TOTO: Why Did You Stop Going to the Movies? “Hollywood, Inc. rallied to defeat President Donald Trump in 2020. Now, they’re stuck with an 80-year-old leader with no clue how to steer the economy out of the ditch. That’s dramatically impacting Hollywood as a whole, and even streaming services are crunching some serious numbers of late. It’s also forcing potential movie goers to make some tough choices. Food … or film tickets?”