December 29, 2022

‘WHOOPI, THAT’S WHAT THE YELLOW STARS WERE FOR:’ Fox News Guest Rips Goldberg’s ‘Ignorance’ After Holocaust Comments.

“Or they’re just gonna think you’re dumb,” Campos-Duffy replied. “Exactly,” [Newsweek editor Batya Ungar-Sargon] said, before referencing the yellow stars of David the Nazis forced Jews to wear. “There’s just a deep ignorance there. The mistake she keeps making over and over is saying, if a Nazi showed up here and I was standing next to… Jews who have white skin, they would know I’m Black. They wouldn’t know they’re Jewish. And it’s like, Whoopi that’s what the yellow stars were for. Of course they see them as a separate race.”

Jeff Dunetz adds: Whoopi Apologizes (Again)—Whoopi Leave The Holocaust Alone! “I hope ABC doesn’t fire her from The View. That will make her a martyr, and she doesn’t deserve to have people feel bad for her. And who knows? Maybe this time, she really is contrite. As she continues her career, we will find out. My Friends at Clash Daily also covered the Whoopi idiocy but from the perspective of the Auschwitz Memorial. It’s worth your time to give it a read by clicking here.”