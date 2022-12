RATIONIERUNG: Bundle Up, Germany. 2024 Could be a Long Winter. “The cryptically-named Federal Network Agency has announced plans to empower German power grid operators to remotely limit home heat pumps and EV chargers. And this can be done without the customer’s permission. And lest German citizens think that they have the spring, summer, and fall to make adjustments, this policy is set to take effect next month.”

Decline is a choice and one that Germany has made.