December 28, 2022

I KNOW SEVERAL WOMEN WHO SAY THE SAME THING: Studios Ignore Henry Cavill at Their Own Peril.

Henry Cavill is like many leading men. He’s handsome and talented, and anything he appears in automatically attracts viewers. However, unlike most leading men, his fanbase consists of both typical and atypical elements for someone like him. While he does have the love of moviegoers, women, and the respect of many a man, he also has a massive following in the nerd and geek communities.

This is because Cavill is, himself, a rabid geek and an unabashed one at that.

It’s this geeky quality that led Cavill to pursue various roles that should have made studios a lot of money. All they had to do was listen to Cavill. However, that’s not what they did. They ignored him, and now things are crumbling around them.