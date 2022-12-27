December 27, 2022
I’LL HAVE WHATEVER THE SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE IS SMOKING: No, soft-on-crime liberalism isn’t fueling San Francisco’s drug crisis. Libertarianism is.
Many conservative commentators attribute the city’s drug problems to its political liberalism, but this is incorrect. San Franciscans’ liberalism is why the government offers generous health and social care services, without which overdose deaths would be higher, not lower.
I hope the guys at Reason magazine are properly ashamed of themselves now for single-handedly ruining San Francisco.