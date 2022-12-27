December 27, 2022

QUESTION ASKED: What’s behind Southwest Airlines’s nightmare meltdown?

USDOT says it’ll review Southwest’s “unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays.” People in the front of this SW cancellation line Monday in Milwaukee said they were waiting 5 hours. A woman on hold with the airline showed a 6-hour call in progress.

Fortunately, Biden’s secretary of transportation is on the case: Buttigieg speaks with Southwest Airlines CEO amid mass cancellations.

“This afternoon, Secretary Buttigieg spoke with the CEO of Southwest Airlines and conveyed that he expects the airline to live up to the commitments it has made to passengers, including providing meal vouchers, refunds and hotel accommodations for those experiencing significant delays or cancellations that came about as a result of Southwest’s decisions and actions,” the department said. “Southwest, as all airlines, is also obligated to provide a cash refund for passengers whose flights were cancelled and decided not to travel.”

Buttigieg also spoke to union leaders who represent Southwest pilots and flight attendants, some of whom were also stranded and forced to book hotel rooms after cancellations.

“He also conveyed to Southwest CEO that he expects Southwest to do right by their pilots and flight attendants — and all their workers — in these situations,” the department said in a statement.