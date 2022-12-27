December 27, 2022
GEORGE SANTOS: Okay. I lied about almost everything.
When Republican George Santos filed to run for Congress in New York’s 3rd Congressional District on Long Island, his profile seemed like a perfect fit in a city that leans decidedly liberal. He ticked all of the demographic boxes. He was young, gay, and Jewish. His grandmother had escaped the holocaust, moving to America for a new life. He had experience in the corporate world, having worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. He was a graduate of Baruch College, an affiliate of CUNY. What’s not to like?
Santos went on to win a nail-biter of an election, riding the red mini-wave that swept over New York State. But as it turned out, pretty much everything I pointed to above from his resume turned out to be a lie. The New York Post finally caught up to him this week and got him to come clean. And Democrats in New York are asking how nobody managed to figure this out during the campaign.
That’s an excellent question:
