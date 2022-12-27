December 27, 2022

«
OH: Russian lawmaker Pavel Antov found dead in Odisha hotel, second Russian tourist death in a week. “The multi-millionaire was on vacation in the Rayagada region of Odisha where he was celebrating his 65th birthday.”

