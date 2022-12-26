December 26, 2022

YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS STUFF UP: A self-proclaimed psychic on Tik-Tok claims to have learned from her tarot cards that a certain University of Idaho history professor is behind the recent murders of four students there. Her Tik-Tok videos on the subject have reportedly racked up millions of views. As far as I can tell, the police are not exactly jumping on this daffy unusual new lead. Instead, the history professor (who appears to be the world’s leading academic expert on gay rodeo) is now suing for defamation.