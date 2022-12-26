December 26, 2022

VIDEO: A History of Abbey Road’s Studio One, where symphonies by Edward Elgar and Sergei Prokofiev, the Beatles “A Day in the Life,” and the soundtracks to Raiders of the Lost Ark, Lord of the Rings, and multiple Star Wars movies were all recorded:

A video look at Abbey’s Road Studio Two, where the Beatles recorded 95% of their songs:

