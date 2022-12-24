December 24, 2022

DON SURBER: Just do what Trump did.

“Author Chris Whipple claims in The Fight of His Life, out Jan. 17, that Biden became ‘furious’ as the number of migrant encounters at the US-Mexico frontier spiked almost immediately after he took office in January 2021.”

The story went on to say that Biden asked a staffer, “How would you feel if you were me and these were the solutions you had?”

But the solution has been there all along. All Biden has to do is do everything President Donald John Trump did.

Biden needs to resurrect the Remain in Mexico policy in which those seeking asylum in the USA had to stay in Mexico until an administrative law judge determined whether asylum should be granted.

And Biden needs to talk Mexico into having its National Guard patrol the border.

Finally, Biden needs to complete the 30-foot-tall wall that President Trump began.