December 24, 2022

KARI LAKE COULD WIN IN ARIZONA SENATE RACE, NEW POLL SHOWS:

Kari Lake may have come up short in her bid to become the governor of Arizona but there is good news for her. A new poll has shown that she is still loved by many in the Copper State and she could become its next Senator, Newsweek reported.

Public Policy Polling asked respondents to pick from three candidates that included Lake, Democrat Representative Ruben Gallego, and Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who recently announced that she is an independent.

The poll showed that by choosing between the three candidates, Lake would achieve victory.