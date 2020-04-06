December 24, 2022

GREATER EXERCISE ACTIVITY IS TIED TO LESS SEVERE COVID-19 OUTCOMES, A STUDY SHOWS.

This seemed perfectly logical even during the early days of COVID. So why did we see all of these headlines in 2020?

● Crackdowns on Lone Surfers and Paddleboarders Threaten to Erode Respect for Law Enforcement Even Further.

—Jack Dunphy, PJ Media.com, April 6th, 2020.

● Former police officer arrested in park for throwing ball with daughter due to coronavirus social distancing rules.

—ABC News, April 8th, 2020.

● Coronavirus: San Clemente Fills Skatepark With 37 Tons Of Sand After Skaters Ignore ‘No Trespassing’ Signs.

—CBS L.A., April 17th, 2020.

● Shocking moment cops arrest mom for taking kids to playground during coronavirus outbreak.

—UK Metro, April 22nd, 2020.

● NJ Can Shut Down Gym That Defied Coronavirus Closure, Court Rules.

—NBC Philadelphia, July 25th, 2020.

● As Rioters Destroy New York, Cops Kick Jewish Families Out of a Playground.

—Tyler O’Neil, PJ Media.com, June 4th, 2020.