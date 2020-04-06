December 24, 2022

«
GREATER EXERCISE ACTIVITY IS TIED TO LESS SEVERE COVID-19 OUTCOMES, A STUDY SHOWS.

This seemed perfectly logical even during the early days of COVID. So why did we see all of these headlines in 2020?

Crackdowns on Lone Surfers and Paddleboarders Threaten to Erode Respect for Law Enforcement Even Further.

—Jack Dunphy, PJ Media.com, April 6th, 2020.

Former police officer arrested in park for throwing ball with daughter due to coronavirus social distancing rules.

—ABC News, April 8th, 2020.

Coronavirus: San Clemente Fills Skatepark With 37 Tons Of Sand After Skaters Ignore ‘No Trespassing’ Signs.

—CBS L.A., April 17th, 2020.

Shocking moment cops arrest mom for taking kids to playground during coronavirus outbreak.

UK Metro, April 22nd, 2020.

NJ Can Shut Down Gym That Defied Coronavirus Closure, Court Rules.

—NBC Philadelphia, July 25th, 2020.

As Rioters Destroy New York, Cops Kick Jewish Families Out of a Playground.

—Tyler O’Neil, PJ Media.com, June 4th, 2020.

