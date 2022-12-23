«
»

December 23, 2022

DON’T WORRY, THEY’RE ALREADY HERE: Why everyone thinks a recession is coming in 2023.

From Fox Business on September 29th: Final GDP reading shows US economy shrank 0.6% in the spring, cementing start of recession.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 9:14 pm
