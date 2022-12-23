December 23, 2022

JEFF DUNETZ ON KWANZAA: A Fake Holiday With A Racist Goal, Created By A Criminal Madman.

Some claim that Kwanzaa is a holiday observed all over the world. However, that is a lie. Kwanzaa is a day celebrated excluIt’sly in the U.S.! It’s not celebrated in any other part of the world (including Africa). The name Kwanzaa comes from a phrase” of Swahili origin,” “Matunda Ya Kwanza,” and translates as “translates as “First Fruits of the Harvest.”

That’s right, it’s supposed to be sp “ll” d with only one “a.” This means that the very name of this supposed holiday is a typo.

Kwanzaa is supposed to be a week-long holiday honoring African culture and traditions, but it is tainted by its founder and original purpose.

The man who created the holiday, Maulana Karenga (born Ronald McKinley Everett), described the “celebration as “An All-Seasons Celebration and Practice of the Good.” The problem with that statement is that Maulana Karenga is anything but good. He was convicted in 1971 of torturing two women who were members of his organization, U.S. (United Slaves), a black nationalist cult he had founded.