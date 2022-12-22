December 22, 2022

GIRL GETS TRAPPED IN CLAW MACHINE AFTER TRYING TO STEAL TEDDY BEARS:

A four-year-old girl’s plan to pilfer teddy bears from a claw machine backfired horribly after she ended up trapped inside the crane contraption.

“My partner was shocked but I just started laughing,” her mother Melanie Pike told Channel 7 News of the im-prize-onment, which occurred while she was with her family at a pub in Airlie Beach, Queensland, Australia.

Her daughter Poppy attempted to nab some teddy bears from a claw machine on a dare from her twin sister. However, the tot’s attempted toy heist went sideways after she infiltrated an opening in the glass box like a pee-wee jewel thief and couldn’t figure out how to escape.

“The girls were playing outside and the next minute my twin daughters ran inside and said ‘mum, Poppy’s stuck in the vending machine,’” recounted Pike, who, luckily for social media gawkers, filmed her daughter’s impromptu jail sentence.