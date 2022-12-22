December 22, 2022

THAT’S NICE: Biden hopes Christmas will ‘drain the poison that has infected our politics.’

President Joe Biden is calling on the country to “spread a little bit of kindness” this Christmas season in hopes of easing the partisan tensions plaguing U.S. politics.

Biden donned his “uniter-in-chief” hat during his annual Christmas address, delivered from the White House on Thursday, and stated that “Christmas has always been the season of hope.”

“We’re here on this Earth to care for one another, to look out for one another, to love one another. The message of Christmas is always important, especially important through tough times like the ones we’ve been through the past few years,” the president said.

“The messages of hope, love, peace and joy: They’re also universal. It speaks to all of us,” he continued. “This Christmas, let’s spread a little kindness.”