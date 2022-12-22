December 22, 2022

OLD AND BUSTED: Florida Man.

The New Hotness? Florida Iguanas! Florida Iguanas Could Fall From Trees on Christmas Weekend. “Florida is forecast to have one of its coldest Christmases in 20 years. Though it may be a welcome site to locals in the subtropical region, cold weather can be quite unpleasant for the local iguana population. When temperatures drop to near 40 degrees, iguanas become immobile and lose their grips in trees, thus making them fall to the ground like a wet sack of concrete.”