December 22, 2022

JIM TREACHER: Joe Rogan Was Right About Exercise and COVID-19. “Not too long ago, Joe Rogan went on his hugely popular podcast and said this: ‘If you’re a healthy person and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well… I don’t think you need to worry about this.’ In response, the mainstream media went completely insane… In other words, Joe Rogan was right about exercise and COVID-19. Even WaPo is admitting it. Without acknowledging that they were wrong to attack him, of course. But still.”

A new study found that exercise, in almost any amount, reduced people’s risks of being hospitalized or dying of covid. https://t.co/tKpKyxLPiJ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 21, 2022