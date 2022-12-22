December 22, 2022

“OFF THE MAP:” Sam Bankman-Fried Arrives in US to ‘Face the Music’ of Federal Fraud Charges. “Bankman-Fried has been charged with wire fraud, securities fraud, securities fraud conspiracy, and money laundering. The 30-year-old could spend the rest of his life in federal prison if found guilty. ‘Because so much money is involved in this case—literally hundreds of millions of dollars, if not billions—SBF’s recommended ‘sentencing range’ under the United States Sentencing Guidelines will be extremely high—indeed, probably off the map,’ Miriam Baer, Vice Dean at Brooklyn Law School, told Decrypt at the time of Bankman-Fried’s arrest.”